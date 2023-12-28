Juventus announces extension of Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer’s contract

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Juventus officially announced that Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer has inked a contract extension with the club, securing his commitment until 2028.



In a statement released on Juventus' official website, Bremer expressed his enthusiasm for the renewal, highlighting his excitement for the prospect of another five years with the Turin side.



"I hope to do very well and continue on this path. A year and a half ago I chose Juve because it is a winning team, a group capable of winning nine Scudetti in a row, but what made the difference was that as soon as I arrived here, I understood that Juventus is a family," Bremer declared in the statement.



Before joining Juventus, the 26-year-old defender, Gleison Bremer, had a stint with Atletico-MG and Torino. During his career, he has also earned the opportunity to represent the Brazilian national team, making three appearances for the prestigious football squad.



"This year we are a confident group, new guys have arrived to lend us a hand, but we know well that we haven't won anything yet: we are aware of Inter's strength and our task is to stay up there," Bremer declared.

