Oil rates surge due to heightened tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Oil rates rose on Thursday due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in March.



The global benchmark crude, Brent, was traded at USD79.65 per barrel at 0752 GMT, marking a 0.14 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD79.54 a barrel on Wednesday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD74.14 per barrel, reflecting a 0.04 percent increase from Wednesday's closing price of USD74.11 per barrel.



While both benchmarks had eased in the preceding trading session with the resumption of shipping operations along the Red Sea by companies like Danish Maersk, following disruptions caused by recent attacks from the Yemeni Houthi rebel group, tensions persisted.



The Houthi group had threatened to target ships affiliated with Israeli companies, prompting some global shipping companies to announce plans to resume operations cautiously.



French company CMA CGM stated its intentions to gradually increase sailings through the Red Sea, despite the ongoing challenges.

