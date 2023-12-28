Rahul Gandhi announces commencement of 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

(MENAFN) In a strategic move ahead of India's upcoming general elections, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress Party, has announced the commencement of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' (Justice for India Tour). This nationwide journey aims to galvanize support for the opposition and challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the electoral arena. The Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, revealed that during the 6,200km journey, Gandhi will actively engage with diverse demographics, including youth, women, and marginalized communities.



The extensive yatra is scheduled to traverse 14 states, spanning from the eastern to the western regions of the country. The states included in the itinerary are Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The journey will commence on January 14 from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, a northeastern state bordering Myanmar. The tour is slated to conclude in Mumbai, India's financial capital, on March 20.



This initiative marks Rahul Gandhi's second political pilgrimage, following the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Join India Journey), a five-month foot march covering nearly 4,000km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north between September 2022 and January 2023. Unlike the previous journey, the upcoming rally will primarily involve travel by bus, with intermittent stretches covered on foot, as per the Congress leadership.



The choice of Manipur as the starting point is significant, given the state's prominence in recent headlines due to violent ethnic clashes since May. Tensions have arisen between the Kuki and Zomi tribal communities residing in the hills and the Meitei people, a majority residing in the Imphal Valley, who are advocating for special status under India's constitution.



As Rahul Gandhi embarks on this extensive tour, the political landscape in India is set to witness heightened competition and dynamic outreach strategies in the run-up to the general elections. This article delves into the objectives, challenges, and potential impact of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' as it unfolds across diverse regions, reflecting the evolving dynamics of Indian politics.





