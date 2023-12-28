Egypt inks MoU with Chinese company to bolster renewable energy portfolio

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards bolstering its renewable energy portfolio, Egypt has inked a memorandum of understanding with the China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company Limited. This partnership marks the commencement of preliminary studies and assessments aimed at actualizing a monumental solar energy project boasting a robust capacity of 10 gigawatts.



Shedding light on the anticipated environmental benefits, the Egyptian Council of Ministers unveiled projections indicating that once operational, this ambitious venture is poised to generate approximately 29,784 gigawatt hours of pristine, clean energy on an annual basis. Such a substantial output promises to make a considerable dent in Egypt's carbon footprint, with estimates suggesting a potential reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by an impressive 14 million tons each year.



Furthermore, delving into the economic ramifications of this strategic initiative reveals promising prospects for Egypt's fiscal landscape. The Council emphasized that upon realization, the solar project is projected to curtail natural gas expenditures by a staggering one billion dollars annually. This financial respite underscores the dual benefits of transitioning towards sustainable energy sources: not only does it pave the way for environmental conservation, but it also unlocks significant economic savings.



Contextualizing this initiative within Egypt's broader energy strategy, it becomes evident that the project aligns seamlessly with the nation's overarching Green Corridor Initiative. This initiative stands as a testament to Egypt's commitment to diversifying its energy matrix, with an ambitious target set to achieve a 42 percent contribution from renewable energy sources by the decade's end in 2030.

