Russia ready to start supplying pork to China

(MENAFN) In a significant development for bilateral trade, Russia is preparing to resume pork exports to China after a hiatus of 15 years, as announced by Sergey Dankvert, the head of Russia's national agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor. Dankvert shared this news during an interview with Rossiya 24 TV, revealing that most preparations for deliveries have been completed. The remaining steps involve final technical checks by relevant departments, paving the way for pork shipments to commence in the coming months.



The opportunity for renewed pork exports to China arose in September when Beijing lifted temporary restrictions on approved Russian pork. These restrictions had been imposed in 2008 following an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF). The removal of the ban followed a comprehensive assessment of Russia's control system for ASF by Chinese authorities.



Subsequently, Chinese customs representatives visited Russia to evaluate pig breeding enterprises eligible to export meat, marking a crucial step in the process of lifting restrictions.



Both nations completed essential procedures, including protocols for inspection, quarantine, veterinary, and sanitary requirements, along with drafting a certificate for pork exports. The impending resumption of pork shipments is expected to deepen agricultural cooperation between Russia and China.



Sergey Dankvert highlighted China's preference for certain pork parts that may not be as popular in Russia, such as legs, stomachs, ears, and tails. These parts, considered delicacies in China, present an opportunity for Russia to meet specific demands in the Chinese market.



Yury Kovalev, the head of Russia's National Union of Pork Producers, emphasized the significance of this development, attributing the removal of the ban to extensive efforts in containing ASF and establishing a robust control system. Kovalev underscored the importance of introducing and amending import controls while avoiding sweeping bans, given the global prevalence of the ASF virus.



As Russia looks forward to re-entering the Chinese pork market, the move not only opens avenues for economic cooperation but also reflects the evolving dynamics of agricultural trade between the two nations. This article explores the implications of Russia's resumption of pork exports to China, shedding light on the collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural ties in the face of changing market demands.





MENAFN28122023000045015687ID1107665154