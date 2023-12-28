Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy Prioritizes Relations With Neighboring States - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's
tensions in relations with Iran were eased, Foreign Minister of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the
results of 2023, Trend reports.
He reminded that on January 27 this year, as a result of a
terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the embassy
personnel was evacuated.
“Along with this, high-level contact took place between the two
countries on the issue under consideration. As a result, it was
possible to mitigate the tension in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations,”
he noted.
Relations with neighboring states have priority place in
Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the minister said.
“During the year, six visits were made by the President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the states of Central Asia,” the
minister noted.
Will be updated
