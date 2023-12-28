Azerbaijan, Türkiye Hold Joint Military Drills To Combat Hybrid Threats

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan and
Türkiye have held joint military exercises, Spokesperson for
Turkish National Defense Ministry Zeki Akturk said at a weekly
briefing, Trend reports.
“On December 26-28, drills titled 'Hybrid Threat Response
Exercises' were conducted in Azerbaijan," Akturk noted.
"As part of supporting regional and global peace, adhering to
the concept of 'One nation, two states', our support for Azerbaijan
continues,” he emphasized.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.