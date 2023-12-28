               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Türkiye Hold Joint Military Drills To Combat Hybrid Threats


12/28/2023 7:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held joint military exercises, Spokesperson for Turkish National Defense Ministry Zeki Akturk said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“On December 26-28, drills titled 'Hybrid Threat Response Exercises' were conducted in Azerbaijan," Akturk noted.

"As part of supporting regional and global peace, adhering to the concept of 'One nation, two states', our support for Azerbaijan continues,” he emphasized.

