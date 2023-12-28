Turkish Armed Forces Continue To Support Brotherly Azerbaijan's Rightful Cause - Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Turkish Armed
Forces continue supporting the just cause of brotherly Azerbaijan,
Spokesperson for Turkish National Defense Ministry Zeki Akturk said
at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"The Armed Forces of Türkiye, alongside combating terrorism,
ensuring border security, protecting the rights and interests of
the homeland, as well as Cyprus, which is our national issue,
continue to support the just cause of Azerbaijan, with which we are
united by 'One nation, two states' concept," he added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.