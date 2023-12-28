Turkish Armed Forces Continue To Support Brotherly Azerbaijan's Rightful Cause - Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Turkish Armed Forces continue supporting the just cause of brotherly Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for Turkish National Defense Ministry Zeki Akturk said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"The Armed Forces of Türkiye, alongside combating terrorism, ensuring border security, protecting the rights and interests of the homeland, as well as Cyprus, which is our national issue, continue to support the just cause of Azerbaijan, with which we are united by 'One nation, two states' concept," he added.

