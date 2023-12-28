This Year Saw Establishment Of New Diplomatic Missions - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Opening of new
diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan continued in 2023, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the
results of 2023, Trend reports.
"The number of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad has
reached 90," the minister said.
Will be updated
