Azerbaijani MP Talks On Change Of Manat Rate In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made a statement on the main directions of
monetary policy for 2024, member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov said on social media, Trend reports.
"Analysis of the document shows that next year the manat
exchange rate will depend on the state of the balance of payments,
and more precisely, on the oil price," he said.
He emphasized that although the currency supply and demand of
the fiscal sector, as well as exchange rate expectations of
economic entities are grouped as the main factors affecting the
balance in the foreign exchange market, it is clear that these
indicators will also directly depend on the volatility in the
energy market.
"On the other hand, the Central Bank predicts that the nominal
effective exchange rate of the manat will limit the import of
inflation. Considering its important role in managing inflationary
processes, the bank will also intensively monitor the dynamics of
the nominal effective exchange rate in 2024," Bayramov noted.
"As seen in the document, even next year our oil revenues will
be the main factor affecting the manat exchange rate. The Central
Bank's statement that it will intervene in the foreign exchange
market if necessary to achieve operational objectives on exchange
rate policy suggests that it may use foreign exchange reserves in
case of serious volatility in the energy market. And this means
that the manat exchange rate next year will directly depend on the
position of the Central Bank," Vugar Bayramov added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.