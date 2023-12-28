Azerbaijan Receives Another Package Of Proposals For Peace Treaty From Armenia - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan
received another package of proposals for a peace treaty from
Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a
press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
“Within a month, Azerbaijan prepared and presented its package
of proposals,” the minister noted.
