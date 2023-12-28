               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Awards Taraggi Medal To Number Of Lawyers - Decree


12/28/2023 7:19:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding the Taraggi Medal to a number of lawyers, Trend reports.

A group of lawyers was awarded the Taraggi Medal for their merits in the development of the lawyer profession in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search