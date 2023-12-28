Negotiations Underway About Several Villages Of Azerbaijan Occupied By Armenia - FM

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Negotiations on eight villages of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia are underway, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.