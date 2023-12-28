Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran Closed Due To Specific Reasons - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijani
embassy in Iran was closed due to specific reasons, Foreign
Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference
on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"After the closure of the embassy, this issue was discussed
with Iran. The person who committed the terrorist attack must be
punished in the strictest form, and the security of the embassy
must be ensured. We were informed about the start date of the
trial. Depending on the results, an appropriate decision will be
made," he explained.
Will be updated
