Tusk Hopes For Quick End To Blockade On Polish-Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish carriers will not be able to achieve the maximum in their demands, but what can be achieved should relieve emotions and possibly lead to a quick end to the blockade at the border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a press conference in Warsaw on Wednesday after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Tusk noted that it was possible to reduce the degree of emotion regarding the protest at the border of Polish farmers, warning that this is not the end.

Tusk announces his visit to Kyiv

He also expressed hope that Warsaw will be able to effectively represent the interests of Polish carriers, which will lead to the easing and eventual end of the border blockade.

"I don't think we will reach the maximum demanded by the protesting Polish carriers. However, what we can achieve seems to allow us to remove emotions and possibly quickly end the blockade at the border," Tusk emphasized.

He added that Warsaw hopes for positive results of the talks both in Kyiv and Brussels.

Waiting time for trucks to cross border in Dorohusk 21 days

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

Production at largest plants in Zakarpattia under threat due to blockade

On Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers suspended the blockade of traffic for trucks near the Medyka checkpoint until January 2-3. Meanwhile, Polish carriers refused to do so and continue to blockade the roads in front of the checkpoints in Dorohusk, Korczowa, and Hrebenne.