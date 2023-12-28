Russia Kills 513 Children In Ukraine Since Invasion - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's full-scale aggression, 513 children were killed across Ukraine, while 1,161 were injured.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"More than 1,674 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of December 28, according to the official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 513 children were killed and 1,161 were injured," the report reads.

The reports are not final as work is ongoing to verify data coming from the hostility zones, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

The largest numbers of children casualties were reported in Donetsk region (497), Kharkiv region (304), Kherson region (140), Kyiv region (129), Zaporizhzhia region (100), Dnipropetrovsk region (98), Mykolaiv region (97), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On December 27, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the village of Nerubaiske, Odesa district, Odesa region.

On December 27, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the village of Nerubaiske, Odesa district, Odesa region.