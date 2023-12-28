One Killed, One Injured As Russians Shell Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thursday morning, the Russian invasion forces opened fire at the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, close to the border with Russia, killing a civilian woman and injuring another local.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Another act of terrorism by the Russians against the civilian population. At about 10:00, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, in the Chuhuiv district, (tentative reports suggest the strike involved a multiple rocket launcher). Unfortunately, a 66-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital. A 63-year-old local resident is being treated for his wounds on the spot," Syniehubov said.

According to the official a vehicle caught fire as a result of the strike. Emergency response services and law enforcement scrambled to the scene.

As reported, on December 27, Russian troops shelled more than 15 settlements across Kharkiv region.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/ Facebook