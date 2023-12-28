Russia-Saudi Rapprochement Gives Positive Forecasts For Oil Prices Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From economic and political points of view, two fossil fuel
giants, Russia and Saudi Arabia, gradually get closer to each
other. The partnership between the two countries foreshadows
predictable energy prices, which play an important role in the
global economy.
As is known, Russia has been alienated globally since the
inception of the Ukrainian crisis, which paved the way for
fluctuations in energy prices. The cooperation with Saudi Arabia
created new opportunities for Russia. Further, Russian President
Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia deepened this partnership. During the
meeting, the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the
field of oil and gas. The two sides agreed on the importance of
expanding cooperation in oil and gas, such as procurement, supply,
and standardisation of equipment, research and development
services, and assessment of the use of modern technologies. They
commended their close cooperation and the successful efforts of the
OPEC+ countries in enhancing the stability of the global oil
market.
In addition, they stressed the importance of continuing this
cooperation and the need for all participating countries to adhere
to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that serves the interests of
producers and consumers and supports the growth of the global
economy.
The British journalist and expert on energy issues, Neil Watson,
in a comment for Azernews , noted that the
Russian-Saudi Arabian Alliance actually comes as no surprise, as
during the meeting, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
recalled in conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that
there are historic and strong ties between the two countries,
noting that Russia was the first nation to recognise the
establishment of the Kingdom in 1926. The Crown Prince went on to
describe President Putin as“a special and very dear guest to the
Kingdom's government and people," this being his first visit since
2019 and his second since gaining the Russian Premiership. British
journalists were reminded that the Soviet Union, as well as the
Russian Federation, forged alliances across the Arab world, and
this became stronger following the foundation of the State of
Israel at the behest of the UN. The Crown Prince reiterated that
both nations share many interests, including energy, agriculture,
trade exchange, and investment.
“Saudi Arabia and Russia, holding respectively the second and
eighth greatest oil reserves in the world, form part of OPEC+, and
throughout 2023, they have played an integral role in driving the
attempts of that organisation to stabilise markets. In April, OPEC+
announced production cuts of 1.6 million bpd. In June, Saudi Arabia
announced excess voluntary cuts of an additional 1 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia was later joined by Russia, which agreed to an
additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd. Both of these cuts were
extended several times and are now in force through the first
quarter of 2024. In a December meeting, the ministers added an
additional 780,000 voluntary cuts from OPEC+ members for the first
quarter of 2024. Today, Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime
Minister, predicted that oil prices will average $80-85 a barrel in
2024,” Neil Watson said.
He pointed out that Russia and Saudi Arabia account for 21
percent of world oil reserves, and they have a massive impact on
OPEC+, oil prices, and subsequently inflation around the world,
which, in turn, impacts internal politics in all countries. The
meeting between Russia and Saudi Arabia came at a pivotal
juncture.
“Russia wants to demonstrate to the world that it remains
relevant as an energy supplier, and thus the situation in Ukraine
needs to be resolved, taking into account its stance. The
reaffirmation of resolve with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries
ensures that it retains these alliances, which is particularly
important during the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Furthermore, Russia
retains a strong alliance with Iran, which holds a further 9.5
percent of international resources and ranks in fourth place in the
oil reserve rankings. Russia is a dominant force in international
energy, and that is set to continue,” the British journalist said
in conclusion.
