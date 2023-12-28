Supervisory Board Of State Oil Company SOCAR Holds Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Economy Minister and
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR Mikail Jabbarov, the
results of SOCAR's activities for the first 9 months of 2023 were
discussed in detail, Azernews reports.
Information was presented on the work done on the development of
oil and gas fields, production indicators, development of renewable
energy sources, as well as steps taken towards decarbonization.
At the same time, based on the results of the first 9 months of
the current year, the Company reviewed the implementation of
corporate key performance indicators (KPIs) and discussed the draft
budget for 2024.
SOCAR Green LLC within the framework of the tasks arising from
the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 25
December 2023 on declaring 2024 the "Green World Solidarity Year"
in the Republic of Azerbaijan, to develop renewable energy sources
in the country, as well as to achieve SOCAR's decarbonisation
goals, the establishment of the company was approved.
At the Supervisory Board meeting, a presentation was also made
on the implementation of the "New Operating Model". It was noted
that the operating model applied to achieve the set strategic goals
has made an important contribution to improving SOCAR's corporate
governance processes, and business sustainability and bringing the
corporate culture to a new stage of development in a short
period.
Other issues on the agenda were exchanged at the meeting and
relevant tasks were given.
