Israeli teen faces sentence to 30 days in prison for rejecting military service in war

(MENAFN) A teenager in Israel has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for refusing to perform military service in protest against the current military offensive in the Gaza Strip.



"I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge,” Tal Mitnick, who is 18 years old, stated in a declaration quoted by an Israeli daily.



“In a world full of corrupt interests in which we live, violence and war are another way to increase support for the government and silence criticism," he continued.



"We must recognize the fact that after weeks of the ground operation in Gaza, at the end of the day - negotiations, an agreement, brought back the hostages. It was actually military action that caused them to be killed,” Mitnick stated.



“Because of the criminal lie that 'there are no innocent civilians in Gaza,' even hostages waving a white flag shouting in Hebrew were shot to death. I don't want to imagine how many similar cases there were not investigated because the victims were born on the wrong side of the fence.”



The teenager is the inaugural Israeli individual to be incarcerated for opposing the Gaza war since the commencement of the conflict on October 7.



Following his initial release, additional prison sentences are anticipated, as indicated in a statement from his representatives.



In August, more than 200 Israeli high school students declared their refusal to partake in military service, citing objection to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

