Arab Parliament Calls For Countering Israeli Policies To Eliminate Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament, on Thursday, called for sternly countering Israeli occupation policies to eliminate the Palestinian cause and people.

President of the parliament Adel Al-Asoomi -- in his speech to the special session on supporting Palestine and the Gaza Strip -- said, "The most dangerous threat to the Palestinian cause recently is the acceptance of the scenes of daily war crimes carried out by the occupation until its achieves its goals."

"We must remain united against such a scheme imposed on our brethren in the Gaza Strip to choose between death under bombardment or leaving their homes and lands to the occupation," stated Al-Asoomi, affirming that all efforts to fend off this evil scenario must occur to prevent such injustice.

Al-Asoomi expressed his deepest sorrow over the scenes of total destruction and mayhem, which caused a nightmare of scattered body parts and misery to the innocents.

He called out the UNSC for not being able to impose a ceasefire, a crucial act to save what was left of the global humanitarian dignity and so-called human rights.

While the United States and the West continue to peddle notions of respect of human rights, war crimes and terrorism continues to take lives in the Gaza Strip without an effort on their part to stop this madness, he affirmed.

He also turned his attention to the European Parliament, criticizing them for interfering for years in internal Arab affairs under the guise of protecting human rights, but when it came to the innocent and children of Gaza, they turn a blind eye.

Al-Asoomi said that it was unfathomable that over 150 countries were in favor of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was a small percentage of the global community controlled the outcome of the current crimes against humanity and the Gazan people in particular.

Since the last session of the Arab parliament was held in October 14, Arab lawmakers have been coordinating and working endlessly to gathering regional and international support to halt the Israeli occupation brutal aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

There is another action taken via notifying the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to inform them of the criminal and inhumane acts of the Israeli aggressors in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere, indicated Al-Asoomi.

He also pointed out that there must be serious steps to change the situation at the UNSC to prevent the abuse of veto by the US namely and also find means at the UNGA to make efforts for a ceasefire binding on all UN members.

The special session Palestine and the Gaza Strip focuses on the recent development in the 83 days of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that caused unspeakable the death and misery. (end)

