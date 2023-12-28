Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Covid-19 variant JN.1 cases have been detected in Kuwait however the discovery is "predictable and not worrisome," official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad says.
TOKYO -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in November fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 7.00 million barrels, or 233,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking the second consecutive month of decline, government data show.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.62 Wednesday to reach USD 83.07 per barrel, compared with USD 81.45 pb the day before.
RAMALLAH -- Scores of Palestinians martyred and others injured in clashes in several areas in Gaza in the 83rd day of the Israeli aggression. (end) rk
