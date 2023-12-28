Ministry Of Socials Affairs Praises Kuwaiti Charities Work, Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Children's Affairs Sheikh Fares Al-Sabah praised on Thursday the efforts of charities inside and outside of Kuwait.
This came in a press release commemorating the honoring of a number of charities with the attendance of multiple top officials in fields of charitable and humanitarian work.
Al-Sabah stressed the importance of automation and digitalization in charitable work, which contributed to achieving the ministry and charities' goals, adding that the ministry played a huge role in supporting charity work by solving their problems and easing their difficulties.
The Social Development Assistant Secretary at the ministry, Khaled Al-Ajmi said in a similar statement that this honoring comes to shed light on the role of the charities with certificate of conformity and their efforts.
Chief of Al-Eslah Society (Islamic Society for Social Reform) Dr. Khaled Al-Mathkour praised the role of the ministry toward humanitarian and charitable work, adding that the ministry reflects Kuwait's work in the fields on an international level. (end)
