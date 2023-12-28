India Biofuels Market To Surpass US$ 10.31 Billion By 2030 - Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Biofuels Market is Estimated to Witness Strong Growth Owing to Rising Demand for Sustainable Energy Alternatives

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The business intelligence report on India Biofuels Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.Biofuels are renewable and sustainable source of energy derived from biomass. The two primary biofuels used are ethanol and biodiesel which are used in automobile industry as transportation fuel.Market Dynamics:The India biofuels market is expected to witness strong growth owing to rising demand for sustainable energy alternatives in the transportation sector and favorable government policies promoting biofuel production and consumption. The government of India has set an ambitious target of achieving 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025 which is expected to drive significant investment in domestic bioethanol production capacity. Furthermore, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set a target of 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030 which is further expected to propel the demand for biodiesel in the market. India also aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 through promoting renewable energy sources like biofuels which will accelerate the adoption of biofuels in the country during the forecast period.Buy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowGovernment Promotion and Subsidies drive growth in India Biofuels MarketThe Government of India has been providing strong support for the growth of biofuels in the country. Various policies have been introduced to promote bioethanol and biodiesel production and blending. The National Policy on Biofuels 2018, mandates an indicative target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030. To achieve this, the government offers subsidies for setting up newer biofuel production capacities. It also provides subsidies on sale of biofuels to oil marketing companies for blending. This strong policy push and financial support from the government has encouraged investments in the industry and driven rapid capacity additions over the past few years.Dependency on Imported Fossil Fuels Increase Adoption of BiofuelsIndia imports around 80% of its overall crude oil requirements, making it heavily dependent on oil imports. This exposes the country to volatile international oil prices and supply disruptions. To reduce import dependence and enhance energy security, the government is promoting increased use of indigenous biofuels. Ethanol blending directly substitutes gasoline/petrol requirements to some extent. Similarly, biodiesel blending reduces the demand for diesel. As dependency on imports continues to rise with growing energy needs, adoption of biofuels as an alternative fuel source helps in stabilizing fuel prices for consumers and insulates the economy from geo-political risks in oil exporting countries.High Feedstock Costs Hamper Market GrowthOne of the major challenges for the growth of the Indian biofuels industry is the high cost of feedstock. Majority of the ethanol production currently depends on sugarcane and sugar molasses. India faces shortages in sugarcane supply leading to high and volatile prices for molasses. This increases the cost of ethanol production. Similarly, the availability of low-cost non-edible oils for biodiesel production such as karanja, neem, cottonseed etc. is limited. Use of food crops like corn, sweet sorghum for ethanol also raises concerns around their impact on food prices. Unless low-cost advanced technologies are adopted or new feedstock options are developed, high feedstock costs will continue restricting the market's potential.Emerging Opportunities in Second Generation BiofuelsWhile ethanol production is currently limited to first generation feedstocks in India, there is growing potential for second generation biofuels produced from lignocellulosic biomass. Abundant agricultural crop residues from rice, wheat, sugarcane leaves an estimated 500-700 million tons of biomass available annually as lignocellulosic waste. Conversion of this lignocellulose biomass through technologies like gasification or biochemical routes can significantly boost biofuel yields. It also provides an opportunity to produce biofuels without competing with food crops. Emergence of technologies and processes for cost-effective production of cellulosic ethanol and drop-in fuels offer new opportunities for the biofuels sector in India to grow exponentially in coming years.Emerging Technologies and International Collaboration Will Shape Future Market TrendsThe Indian biofuels market is expected witness adoption of newer technologies that can enhance biomass conversion efficiencies and lower production costs. Research institutes and startups are developing innovative technologies for biomass pre-treatment, improved enzyme cocktails for hydrolysis and more efficient microbial strains for fermentation. On the policy front, international collaborations for technology transfers in areas of advanced biofuels, development of specialized feedstock and capacity building will play a key role. Global leaders investing in developing suitable technologies for tropical conditions will shape future market trends. Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ Reliance Industries▪️ Indian Oil Corporation▪️ Bharat Petroleum▪️ Hindustan Petroleum▪️ Tata ChemicalsIndia Biofuels Market Segmentation:By Feedstock- Ethanol- Biodiesel- Biogas- Others (PVO, SVO, Biobutanol, etc.)By Application- Fuel- Power Generation- Others (chemicals, solvents, etc.)By Technology- First Generation- Second Generation- Third Generation Top Questions Answered in this Report:A. What factors are impeding the growth of the India Biofuels Market?B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the India Biofuels Market?C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the India Biofuels Market?D. Who are the key players actively participating in the India Biofuels Market?E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the India Biofuels Market?F. What is the projected CAGR for the India Biofuels Market? Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

