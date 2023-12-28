Nashville Area Country Dance Festival To Become The Destination Event For Enthusiasts From Around The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nashville Dance Fest to Take Place January 26 - 28, 2024

- Taylor Winston, Nashville Dance Fest Co-FounderNASHVILLE, TN, U.S.A., December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 - 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. The unique Nashville area festival is slated to become the destination event for country music dance enthusiasts from around the world. The festival is designed as a fun and immersive experience, offering workshops for all skill levels, competitive events in line dancing and swing dancing, and daily concerts featuring an array of country artists.Friday at Nashville Palace, Nashville, TN: Julia Cole and Teddy RobbSaturday & Sunday - Williamson Family Farm, Murfreesboro, TNSaturday: Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, and Cody BradleySunday: Bryan Martin, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaleb SandersNashville Dance Fest is co-founded by Adia Nuño and Taylor Winston, who will lead the festival, along with their veteran team of instructors."We truly believe that the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing and joy to our communities,” said Taylor Winston, Co-Founder.After meticulous planning, and over 25 years of combined experience in the dance community, Nuño and Winston are thrilled to have joined forces to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the Nashville area.“Nashville, with its vibrant spirit, is the perfect setting for this extraordinary event, where people from all around the world can come together, share in the experience, and create lasting connections," said Adia Nuño, Co-Founder.In 2017, Adia Nuño made an impactful entrance into the dance scene, leveraging her impressive 15 years of dance instruction and choreography expertise. Channeling her skills, she pioneered advanced cheerleading programs and swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in the country dance community. Nuño has successfully orchestrated multiple thriving dance conventions across the nation, notably establishing the YESSS!! Dance Convention, the largest country dance event in America, boasting an estimated 1,500 attendees. As the co-owner of KickStart Country Events, she has become a key influencer in the country dance scene, actively fostering a national network of dance professionals.Taylor Winston has more than 12 years of experience contributing to the development of communities and events through dance. Initially active in southern California, Winston played a key role in establishing dance events preceding amphitheater concerts. These gatherings attracted hundreds of participants dancing in parking lots. Subsequently, Winston redirected his focus towards creating the "Dancing with the Thunder" production, aligning with the Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida with tens of thousands of attendees. After relocating to Nashville, TN, Winston found a new home at the Nashville Palace, working with management to build a robust dance community at the venue.Nashville Dance Fest aims to be an unparalleled experience, drawing attendees from around the world to participate in the area's top destination event.Nashville Dance Fest offers a variety of ticket levels that are on sale now at .

