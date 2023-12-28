Syrian UAV crashes in Israeli-seized Golan Heights

(MENAFN) An explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Syria crashed in the Golan Heights, as reported by an Israeli news outlet on Thursday.



This incident is the first of its kind since the onset of the current conflict in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.



The UAV crash resulted in damage to a building in the Israeli-occupied area, but no injuries were reported. According to a report from the Golan Regional Council cited by an Israeli news agency, Israeli forces discovered the UAV in the southern part of the Golan Heights.



In addition, Israel is anticipating a response from the northern front following the killing of Razi Mousavi, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, near the Golan Heights.



Mousavi was killed in an Israeli missile attack on Dec. 25 near the Syrian capital Damascus. The Revolutionary Guard stated that Mousavi was a comrade of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US attack in Iraq in 2020.



Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi stated around the murder of Mousavi: "This act is undoubtedly another indication of the disappointment, helplessness, and weakness of the usurper Zionists in the region. They will surely pay the price for this crime."

