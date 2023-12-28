Hina Khan Hospitalised Due To High Fever, Says 'Will Bounce Back'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan on Thursday shared that she is hospitalised as she is suffering from a high grade fever, and said that she has no energy left, asking her fans to send her love.

The diva known for her work in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Naagin 5', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Damaged 2', and 'Bigg Boss 11' among others, took to Instagram and shared an update about her health.

Taking to Instagram stories, Hina shared a picture of a thermometer, which showed the reading 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

The actress captioned it as: "I hv had four terrible terrible nights of high grade fever..This shit won't come down only.. continuous 102-103 temperature....ufff no energy left now..it's sickening #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me..I will bounce back Inshaallah.. send in your love plz."

The second picture shows Hina sitting on a hospital bed, and looking outside the window. It had the caption: "Life updates...day 4 #onedayatatime".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

