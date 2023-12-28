(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked that Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not demonstrate the "will to peace."



In an interview with a Russian state news agency, Lavrov noted that the Ukrainian authorities exclusively focus on discussing war and employ aggressive rhetoric.



"Any cease-fire is out of the question (for the Ukrainian authorities). The ban on negotiations with the Russian leadership, established by Zelenskyy on Sept. 30, 2022, continues to be in effect. Draw your own conclusions," he stated.



Lavrov acknowledged that recent developments in the Middle East have diverted attention from Ukraine; however, he emphasized that "inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia" remains one of the West's foremost priorities.



"The so-called Ramstein format continues to function, in which representatives of more than 50 countries discuss Kyiv's requests for military equipment and ammunition on a monthly basis," he noted, indicating gatherings at the US airbase in Germany.



"Neither Washington nor Brussels refuses to provide assistance to the Kyiv regime, realizing that without it, it is doomed. They are still vitally interested in holding back Russia with the hands and bodies of Ukrainians."



The West has extended unparalleled humanitarian, economic, and military assistance to Ukraine since Russia initiated a "special military operation" in February 2022. However, reports suggest that this support is diminishing due to internal political disagreements and fiscal challenges.

