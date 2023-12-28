(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veganuary launches with 'Vote for Veggies' PSA voiced by Ryan Eggold, as restaurants, grocers, and food companies create special offers and promotions for January

What to Expect in Veganuary 2024: New Menu Items and Specials Launch Nationwide

( New York City - December 28, 2 023) - With Veganuary 2024 just a few days away, brands across the country are announcing some exciting and delicious collaborations, special offers, and menu items that are launching in the new year. Veganuary – the global movement to try vegan for January and beyond – has worked with hundreds of companies worldwide to launch thousands of new vegan products and dishes last year alone and is on track for even more activity in 2024.

Veganuary works with restaurants, retailers, and brands nationwide to create specials for the enormous number of people who sign up to take the month-long challenge each year. This year, highly anticipated specials and products are coming from Divine Chocolate, SimplyProtein, Salt & Straw, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Just Salad, Rush Bowls, Gyro Shack, Hard Rock Cafe, and many more across the United States. Plus, numerous pizza chains will launch special menu items, including Mellow Mushroom, &pizza, and Sizzle Pie.

"Mellow Mushroom is celebrating Veganuary again this year and bringing back the popular Miss Mushroom vegan pizza, a plant-based favorite,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom.“Mellow Mushroom has long embraced veganism and other dietary lifestyle choices and needs, and Veganuary is the perfect opportunity for people to discover just how delicious eating a plant-based diet can be."

In addition, many brands are running supportive campaigns, encouraging their customers to take part in Veganuary in 2024 via in-store promotions and/or on their social media. This includes Wicked Kitchen, Greenleaf Foods, New Seasons Market, London Drugs, Hart House, Jimbo's in Southern California, Ritter Sport, Vitacost, and many more.

"Vitacost is excited to celebrate this ever-growing 'holiday' with special offers and inspiring content to help participants and anyone else interested in eating more plant-based," said Guy Burgstahler, Business Lead at Vitacost.

Veganuary has also launched its 2024 campaign PSA encouraging everyone to 'Vote for Veggies' in the new year. The new video, voiced by Ryan Eggold of New Amsterdam and The Blacklist, urges people to choose veggies as a way to reduce emissions, improve health, lower food bills, protect animals, and promote healthier ecosystems. The PSA reveals that a“Vote for Veggies” is a vote to address all of these issues and more and invites viewers to create a happier, healthier, and sustainable future by trying vegan this January.

"More and more people worldwide are choosing to try vegan – many also stay vegan long-term, for animals, the planet, and their health. All the new vegan menu items, products, and recipes promoted during Veganuary allow for people to eat more plants without giving up the foods they know and love,” says Sandra Hungate, US Director at Veganuary.

A new study conducted by YouGov on behalf of Veganuary reported that 71%* of all US adults are hoping to eat more vegetables in 2024. To help people reach that goal, Veganuary provides everyone who registers for the challenge with daily plant-based recipes, nutrition guides, a budget meal plan, and access to discounts and special offers. Participants also gain access to a global community of supporters and participants through Veganuary's podcast, YouTube series, and Facebook groups. This year, Veganuary is also launching its first official cookbook, featuring 100 delicious vegan recipes, available to order now.

Veganuary is supported worldwide by environmentalists, athletes, and celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, DeAndre Jordan, Richa Moorjani, and more.



About Veganuary

Veganuary is a nonprofit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. Since Veganuary launched its first pledge 10 years ago – in January 2014 – millions of people, coming from almost every country in the world, have officially taken part, with campaign hubs in Germany, USA, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, India, Spain, and the UK. This New Year's revolution has also been embraced by businesses, with hundreds of companies taking part in Veganuary last year, launching thousands of new vegan products and menu items. Veganuary is free to join, and people can sign up at veganuary.



*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1242 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 1st - 4th December 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

