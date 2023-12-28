Political Speculation Swirls As Raj Thackeray Calls On Maha CM – 6Th Time In 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Political speculation churned furiously as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence, 'Varsha' here on Thursday afternoon.

This was the sixth meeting between Shinde-Thackeray, which the latter's aides described as a courtesy call and to discuss certain developmental issues, which were not specified.

Thackeray, along with his close aide Bala Nandgaonkar, was closeted with Shinde behind closed doors, though what exactly transpired among them is not clear yet.

Party circles claimed that they discussed issues like the road toll tax which the MNS has been long opposing, its agitation for all signboards in the state to be in Marathi, and the pending works in Mumbai-Thane region.

The ruling MahaYuti alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party-AP has been making efforts to lure the MNS into its fold, but so far, Raj Thackeray has not played ball.

There are indications that the MNS may contest a majority of the civic elections, a few Lok Sabha and several Assembly constituencies, all the polls scheduled in 2024, but there is no official word from the party bigwigs so far.

--IANS

qn/vd