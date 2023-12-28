Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Bone grafts and substitutes are utilized to replace absent bone or mend fractured bone. The main objective of utilizing bone grafts and bone substitutes is to facilitate the healing of fractures and injuries and to substitute natural bone. It is extensively utilized in hip, foot, and ankle surgeries, as well as for treating fractures and musculoskeletal injuries. Bone grafts and bone substitutes are utilized in medical interventions to restore or replace absent or impaired bone tissue. These procedures are frequently conducted in the fields of orthopedics, dentistry, and other specialized areas.

Market Dynamics Rising Incidence of Bone and Joint Disorders Drive the Global Market

The rising prevalence of bone disorders resulting from road accidents and sports injuries fuels the demand for bone grafts and substitutes. Bone grafts are utilized to mend fractured bones, treat previously injured bones that have not properly healed, stabilize an unstable spine through spinal fusion, promote bone regeneration, and facilitate the healing process of the bone surrounding surgical implantations such as joint and knee replacements. Spinal fusion surgery is primarily conducted as a bone grafting procedure. As of June 2019, the Journal of Spine Surgery reported that spine deformities are prevalent in 30% to 68% of the elderly population. Spinal fusion injuries commonly occur as a result of trauma, falls, collisions, or road traffic accidents.

Growing Demand for Dental Bone Grafts Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing utilization of bone grafts in dental procedures drives the market for dental bone grafts and alternatives. Due to advancements in surgical techniques such as bone transplants and regeneration, dental implant surgery has gained significant popularity. Moreover, the increasing demand for dental implants and their high success rates are propelling the market forward. In 2020, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry approximated that there was an annual increase of 500,000 individuals who underwent dental implant procedures. According to the source, the success rate of implant dental procedures was 95%. According to a report by the American Dental Association, dental implant surgery had a success rate of 95% to 98% as of 2017.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global bone grafts and substitutes market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. The growth of the U.S. bone graft and substitute market can be largely attributed to the many orthopedic procedures being performed due to the increased incidence of orthopedic diseases and traumatic injuries. As per the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society, in May 2019, more than 83,000 amputation procedures were performed daily in the United States, primarily due to diabetic foot ulcers. According to the CDC, in May 2019, around 25% of adults in the United States, which is approximately 54.4 million people, were diagnosed with arthritis, and nearly 27% of them reported experiencing intense joint pain. Therefore, the rising prevalence of diabetes and arthritis is expected to increase the demand for surgery, driving market growth.



The global bone grafts and substitutes market size

valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 5.10 billion in 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 5.6%

over the forecast period (2023–2031).

By product, the global bone grafts and substitutes market is categorized into allografts (demineralized bone matrix and others), synthetics (ceramics, HAP, β-TCP, α-TCP, Bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP), and others), composites, and polymers. The allografts segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global bone grafts and substitutes market is categorized into spinal fusion, dental, joint reconstruction, craniomaxillofacial, foot and ankle, and long bone.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The global bone grafts and substitutes market players are Baxter, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., AlloSource, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., and Smith & Nephew, Inc.



In June 2023,

Baxter International Inc., a global MedTech leader, published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The annual report features performance updates on the company's 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals. It demonstrates Baxter's steadfast commitment to operating as a responsible corporate citizen and providing transparent information to its stakeholders on the most important environmental, social, and governance topics. In May 2023,

Locate Bio's bone graft technology for patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) was designated as a breakthrough device by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Allograft

Synthetic



Composites Polymers



Spinal Fusion

Dental

Joint Reconstruction

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot and Ankle Long Bone



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Market NewsGlobal Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Segmentation By ProductDemineralized Bone MatrixOthersCeramicsHAPβ-TCPα-TCPBi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP)OthersBy ApplicationsBy Regions