Apples Placed At Base Of Heroin-Soaked Layers Seized In Punjab


12/28/2023 7:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) Apples from Afghanistan placed at the base of heroin-soaked layers in 2,503 plastic crates were seized at Integrated Check Post, Attari in Punjab, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on an intelligence input jointly assessed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a consignment of fresh apples imported from Afghanistan at ICP Attari was intercepted and examined.

The consignment comprised 2,503 plastic crates of apples. During examination, it was found that a thick yellow-colour paper sheet was carefully placed at the base of nearly all apple crates, a statement noted.

The paper sheets, weighing 33.92 kg, appeared to have been soaked and layered with a narcotics substance.

Samples that were later tested confirmed the presence of heroin and other narcotics substances in the paper sheets. The soaked paper sheets were seized on December 12 under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, it said.

