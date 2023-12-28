Ukraine issues warning of pensions, wages postponements

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian government is sounding the alarm over a looming financial crisis that could result in delayed pension and salary payments for millions of citizens if additional support is not provided by the United States and the European Union, according to Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. In an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday, Sviridenko, who also serves as the economy minister, highlighted the country's "huge risk of underfunding" in crucial social sectors as it prioritizes defense and debt servicing amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.



The warning comes as Ukraine faces a significant reduction in Western assistance in recent months, with United States Republican lawmakers resisting President Joe Biden's push for an additional USD60 billion in aid for Kiev. Furthermore, Hungary has vetoed the European Union's planned four-year, EUR50 billion (USD55 billion) aid package for Ukraine.



Sviridenko emphasized that without an influx of foreign aid, Kiev may be compelled to delay salary payments for 500,000 civil servants and 1.4 million teachers. Additionally, benefits for 10 million pensioners could be postponed, raising concerns about the impact on the livelihoods of a large segment of the population.



Expressing the urgency of external support, Sviridenko estimated that Ukraine would require USD37 billion in assistance next year to maintain essential functions. Despite the country's 4.5 percent GDP growth, as reported by the IMF, its economy is at risk of entering "survival" mode without increased Western aid, she noted.



Unnamed Western officials cited by the FT suggested that Ukraine might be able to sustain itself for a few months through domestic borrowing or monetary financing by its central bank.



However, they cautioned that such measures could lead to inflation spikes, undermine financial stability, and weaken the tax base, ultimately exacerbating the country's dependence on foreign support.



The evolving financial situation in Ukraine underscores the delicate balance the nation must navigate as it grapples with internal and external challenges, emphasizing the critical role of continued international assistance in ensuring the stability of the Ukrainian economy.





