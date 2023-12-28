Putin send invitation to ‘friend’ Modi to visit Moscow

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a significant meeting on Wednesday evening with India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is currently on an official four-day visit to Russia. During the talks at the Kremlin, Putin extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing a desire for a detailed discussion on bilateral matters and geopolitical developments, with a focus on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.



In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin referred to Prime Minister Modi as a "friend" and conveyed his eagerness to host him in Russia. The Russian leader emphasized the opportunity to address a wide range of current issues and explore the prospects for the continued development of Russian-Indian relations. According to the Kremlin readout, Putin stated, "We have a lot of work ahead."



Putin acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's stance on complex global issues, including hotspots and the situation in Ukraine. He highlighted Modi's commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions and expressed his intention to discuss the Ukrainian conflict in more detail during closed-door talks.



During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed "personal greetings" from Prime Minister Modi and presented a written message containing thoughts on the state of cooperation between the two nations and recent progress achieved. The Indian diplomat expressed confidence that a meeting between the two leaders would take place in the coming year at a mutually agreeable date.



The invitation from Putin to Prime Minister Modi signifies the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties between Russia and India, with both leaders expected to engage in substantive discussions on a broad spectrum of issues. This development adds to the evolving dynamics of international relations and underscores the collaborative efforts of the two nations in addressing global challenges. The anticipated meeting holds the promise of further deepening the strategic partnership between Russia and India in the coming year.





