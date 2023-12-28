Israel put blame on Hezbollah for attack on Orthodox church

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have accused Hezbollah of intentionally targeting St. Mary's Greek-Orthodox Church in the Israeli settlement of Iqrit, located near the Lebanese border. According to the IDF, the historic church was "directly hit" by an anti-tank missile originating from Lebanese territory. Initially reporting one civilian injured, the IDF later clarified that two "Israeli Christians" were hurt in the attack.



The IDF denounced the strike as a violation of United Nation Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the IDF and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the IDF emphasized that the attack not only breached international resolutions but also violated the freedom of worship.



Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a video address, accused Hezbollah of firing another missile at the church as IDF troops arrived to evacuate a wounded civilian. Nine soldiers were reportedly injured in the incident, with one sustaining serious wounds, as reported by the Israeli media.



In response to the alleged Hezbollah attack, the IDF stated that it targeted Hezbollah's sites inside Lebanon, including the building from where the missile was launched at the church. The IDF's retaliation included accusations that Hezbollah had fired a projectile at Israeli positions from a location near a mosque in the Lebanese village of Yaroun.



Hagari, in his address, drew parallels between Hezbollah and Hamas, asserting that both organizations, backed by Iran, follow an "extremist and dangerous ideology." He claimed that both groups have a history of firing from holy sites in Lebanon and Gaza and targeting holy sites across Israel.



The incident has escalated tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border, highlighting the complex dynamics in the region and the potential for cross-border conflicts involving historical and religious sites. As both sides trade accusations, the situation underscores the challenges of maintaining peace and stability in a volatile geopolitical landscape.



