Cuba declares Israel as ‘terrorist state’

(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has taken a strong stance against Israel, labeling it a "terrorist state" and accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza. The comments were made on social media, where Diaz-Canel expressed his condemnation of Israel's military operations in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties in the southern part of the country.



Cuba, which lacks formal diplomatic relations with Israel, has been vocal in its criticism of the Israeli military campaign against the Gaza-based militant group. The conflict has left large portions of the enclave devastated, with over 20,400 Palestinians reportedly killed, according to local officials.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Diaz-Canel characterized Israel's actions as "a humiliation for all humanity" and expressed dismay at the perceived lack of accountability for the nation's actions. He reiterated Cuba's unwavering support for Palestine, emphasizing that the country will not stand among the indifferent in the face of the ongoing conflict.



Last week, the Cuban parliament went a step further by passing a declaration affirming its support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for statehood. The document explicitly labeled Israel's conduct as "genocide" and condemned the "barbaric acts" that, in the view of Cuban lawmakers, underscore the failures of international diplomacy.



The declaration also pointed fingers at the United States, denouncing its government's "responsibility and complicity" in the alleged genocide. Specifically, the document criticized the United States for employing its veto power at the United Nation Security Council on behalf of Israel, contributing to what Cuban lawmakers described as the historical impunity with which Israel has acted.



As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, Cuba's strong condemnation of Israel's actions adds to the international discourse surrounding the conflict, reflecting the complexities and divergent perspectives on one of the longstanding and contentious issues in the region.





