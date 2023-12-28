Chinese president issues new Taiwan caution

(MENAFN) In a recent address to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stern warning, stating that Beijing would utilize "any means" to thwart any attempts at the secession of Taiwan. The President emphasized that the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is an unavoidable reality and called for concerted efforts to promote peaceful development and integrated relations across all domains.



Xi's remarks were delivered during a symposium commemorating the 130th birthday of Mao Zedong, as reported by Xinhua news agency. He underscored the commitment to prevent any actions leading to the secession of Taiwan from China, framing the "complete reunification" of the country as an "inevitable trend" aligned with both national interests and the desires of the people.



While Beijing regards Taiwan as an integral part of Chinese territory, Xi's warning echoes previous statements that any move by the island to declare independence would be met with force, a sentiment he reportedly reiterated during a recent meeting with United States President Joe Biden in California. In that encounter, Xi emphasized China's willingness to offer "plenty of space" for peaceful reunification with Taiwan but made it clear that any separatist moves by Taipei would not be tolerated.



As Taiwan prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for January 13, the Chinese leader made no explicit reference to the upcoming polls or the potential use of force against the island. The elections have Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a frontrunner, and he has positioned himself as an advocate for Taiwanese independence, accusing Beijing of threatening the island with armed force.



Xi's latest remarks add to the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Taiwan Strait and reflect China's unwavering stance on reunification, while the international community closely monitors the developments and implications of this longstanding and sensitive issue. This article delves into the nuances of President Xi's statements, the historical context of cross-strait relations, and the potential impact on regional stability as Taiwan approaches a crucial electoral juncture.





