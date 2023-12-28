Russia's crude oil processing witnesses notable increase

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Bloomberg, Russia's crude oil processing has witnessed a notable increase, soaring to nearly the highest daily refining runs in over eight months. Sources indicate that in the week spanning December 14 to 20, the country's refineries processed approximately 5.65 million barrels of crude oil per day. Although this figure represents a slight decrease of around 50,000 barrels per day from the previous week, when daily refinery runs reached their highest since early April, it underscores the intensification of oil processing in Russia.



Bloomberg's calculations reveal that the average daily crude refining for the first 20 days of December stood at approximately 5.57 million barrels per day, reflecting an increase of almost 60,000 barrels per day compared to most of November. This surge in oil processing comes amidst shifting dynamics in the global oil market and geopolitical challenges faced by Russia.



Simultaneously, tanker-tracking data indicates a temporary decline in Russia's daily overseas crude supplies in the global market, reaching 3.18 million barrels per day in the week ending December 17. This dip is attributed to a brief pause in shipments from the Baltic Port of Primorsk. However, Bloomberg notes that the less volatile four-week average increased by 80,000 barrels per day, showcasing Russia's resilience in adapting to market fluctuations.



Russia's energy sector has been strategically adjusting to Western sanctions, with Moscow diversifying its energy supplies in response to the European Union's decision to stop accepting the country's oil transported by sea. In February, Russia committed to voluntarily reducing oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting from March, a move prompted by sanctions. Additionally, Russia halted sales to buyers complying with a Western-imposed price cap of USD60 per barrel.



As part of the OPEC+ alliance, Moscow has also agreed to significant cuts in combined crude and petroleum exports, with a reduction of 300,000 barrels per day for the remainder of the year and further cuts of 200,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024. This article explores the implications of Russia's robust oil processing amidst geopolitical challenges and its proactive measures to navigate global energy dynamics.





