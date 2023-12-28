               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dividend Declaration


12/28/2023 6:46:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release: 28 December 2023

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the“Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2023.

Announcement Date: 28-Dec-23
Ex-Date: 04-Jan-24
Record Date: 05-Jan-24
Payment Date: 18-Jan-24

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.477
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.3731
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1926
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.1898
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.2757
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.2426
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.1485*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.0525
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.0412*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGTJ26 GBP 0.1176
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ1GHD37 USD 0.6127
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.0775
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1271
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.1826
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000LRRPK60 GBP 0.0925*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 2.0482
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 2.3055
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 1.998*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 2.067*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.6724
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD IE000X9TLGN8 USD 0.1501
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000IGMB3E1 GBP 0.0825*
WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP IE0003UH9270 GBP 0.0935
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 27 December.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684


