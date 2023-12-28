Saif Opens Up On Separation With Amrita Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan appeared on the latest episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with his mom Sharmila Tagore, and opened up on his separation from actress Amrita Singh.

The actor spoke about the emotional complexities that surrounded the separation and how his mother was always supportive to him.

Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan said,“Unfortunately, doing it (the marriage) at 20 is young and things change, but she was a great support, she was wonderful to me and she is the mother of two of my kids. I share a good relationship with her and it's all respectful now. It's very bad when these things don't work out. Especially for children, you don't want that for kids.”

Karan Johar asked,“At that point of time, I think your mother has seen so much of life, with her experience that even when it didn't work out, I am sure she was immensely supportive of you.”

Responding to that, Saif shared,“You know, she was supportive when I did it, she has told a very nice version of this. She told me, I believe you are living with somebody and you are doing something, so I said, yes. She said, Just don't get married. And I said, I got married yesterday. And a big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. She said, "You have really hurt me, why didn't you tell me?”

Saif further mentioned,“Also, with the separation, the first person I spoke to before the separation was my mother who took a deep breath and there was another pause on the phone and said that I am with you if that's what you want.”

Sharmila said:“When you are together for so long and you have two lovely children, then no break up is easy. And then if it isn't a harmonious break up; I mean I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt, so that stage was not nice.”

Karan asked,“Did you continue your relationship with Amrita?”

Sharmila said,“Yes yes, I did. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down and they worked it out together, it is just not staying away, there are a lot of things and it wasn't a happy time for us because Ibrahim was just three and we were very fond of the children. Tiger was especially fond of Ibrahim. And he would say, well that's a good lad. He didn't get that time, and we felt deprived to lose Amrita and lose the two kids. So, it's not just him, we also had to adjust to all that.”

'Koffee with Karan' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

