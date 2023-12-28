Morocco intends to pioneer West African electrical energy exchange project

(MENAFN) Abdul Latif Bardash, the esteemed head of the National Electricity Regulatory Authority in the government, unveiled a significant initiative indicating his country's aspirations to pioneer an electrical energy exchange project spanning West African nations. Speaking at the Infrastructure Committee of the House of Representatives, Morocco's primary legislative chamber, Bardash articulated the authority's strategic vision. He emphasized that plans are underway to craft a robust framework that would seamlessly integrate Morocco into West Africa's burgeoning electrical energy exchange system.



Furthermore, it's noteworthy that Morocco has already taken tangible steps in this direction. The nation has commissioned several comprehensive studies to explore the feasibility of establishing an electrical linkage between Morocco and Mauritania. Such an endeavor is part of a grander vision that aims to foster deeper economic and technical ties between the Maghreb countries and their West African counterparts. However, while these developments are promising, specific details regarding the financial investment required or the precise timeline for implementation remain undisclosed by Moroccan officials.



Adding another layer to Morocco's progressive energy ambitions, the Royal Court announced on November 23, 2022, a bold commitment to renewable energy sources. The declaration highlighted Morocco's strategic intent to derive a substantial 52 percent of its total electricity from renewable sources by the dawn of 2030. This ambitious target not only underscores Morocco's dedication to sustainable practices but also positions the nation on a trajectory to join the elite cadre of countries renowned for their advancements in the renewable energy sector. The Royal Court's statement elucidated Morocco's overarching objective: to elevate its stature in the global renewable energy arena and to catalyze multiple groundbreaking projects in this pivotal domain.

