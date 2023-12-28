Iran, Iraq improve oil relations amid OPEC talks

(MENAFN) In recent developments from Tehran, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji expressed gratitude towards Iraqi authorities for their decision to curtail oil production. This gesture underscores the cohesive stance shared by both nations concerning the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its broader coalition, known as OPEC+. Oji's remarks emanated following a series of preliminary agreements inked with Hayan Abdul Ghani, his Iraqi counterpart.



Shedding light on the collaborative spirit between the two oil-rich nations, Oji articulated, “Iran and Iraq are aligned in their perspectives regarding both OPEC and the extended OPEC+ framework.” He went on to commend Iraqi officials for their proactive measures in trimming oil output voluntarily, a move aimed at bolstering global oil prices. While the specifics of their negotiations remain confidential, the sentiment suggests mutual cooperation on pivotal issues concerning OPEC's future trajectory.



Delving deeper into Iraq's commitment, the nation unveiled its intention to slash oil production by 220,000 barrels per day. This reduction, slated to span from January's commencement until March's culmination, aligns with a broader consensus among select OPEC+ members opting for voluntary production cuts. Concurrently, as part of the diplomatic engagements in Tehran, Iranian news agencies disclosed the sealing of pivotal agreements. These encompass memorandums of understanding tailored to foster collaboration in the development of shared oil and gas fields. Notably, regions like Sinbad in Iraq and Khorramshahr in Iran emerge as focal points for potential joint endeavors, although intricate details remain forthcoming.

