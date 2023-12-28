Al Masaood Automobiles Launches Unmatched Year-End Savings on Popular Models

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As we approach the end of the year, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has launched its exciting End of Year Campaign, featuring unmatched savings for customers in the market for a new car.

Through the campaign, customers will be able to save up to AED 40,000 on the new Nissan Patrol, with flexible payment plans and prices starting at AED 3,999 a month.

Customers can also save on other popular models like the All New Nissan X-Trail – starting at AED 1,565 a month, the New Nissan Altima from AED 1,599 per month, the Nissan Kicks from AED 1,115 per month, and the New Nissan Sunny from AED 999 per month. All models come with a 5-year warranty, putting customers at ease and providing them with peace of mind while purchasing the cars.

This exclusive offer, available until 16th of January, 2024, serves as a timely gift for Al Masaood customers, reflecting their commitment to delivering the best purchase and ownership experience – characterized by unparalleled attention and care throughout their journey.

