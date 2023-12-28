Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The automation of cell therapy processing or manufacturing systems has provided significant advantages to the worldwide pharmaceutical industry. The process of manufacturing cell treatments involves several processes, including the selection, isolation, modification, and expansion of cells. Even a slight miscalculation in this intricate process could result in the incorrect administration of cells. The utilization of automated and closed-cell therapy processing methods reduces the level of risk associated with the final formulation. Automation decreases the likelihood of contamination caused by manual manipulation in cell treatment.

Market Dynamics

Rising Emphasis on Regenerative Medicines and Cell Therapies Drives the Global Market

Regenerative medicine is essential for the replacement of damaged cells and tissues through the use of stem cells, molecules, and various biomaterials. Knowledge and understanding of this emerging discipline are growing as a result of its exceptional results and efficacy. Additionally, these cells can serve as vehicles for gene and cultured cell therapy. Hence, the increasing recognition of regenerative medications is anticipated to elevate the need for stem cell therapies. This would ultimately stimulate the demand for automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems, hence propelling market expansion.

Furthermore, numerous prominent biopharmaceutical companies have recognized the vast potential of regenerative medicine technologies in addressing clinical scenarios and disease indications where there is a lack of effective medical treatment due to the constraints of the current standard of care. Corporations are employing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to overcome this challenge. These methods aim to expand their product offerings and rejuvenate and enhance their pipelines within this industry.

Increasing Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The proliferation of technological breakthroughs is anticipated to favor the adoption and approval of automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems. The global market is anticipated to experience an increase in the number of product approvals and product launches due to the rising demand for high-throughput and the growing number of clinical trials for cell treatments. Miltenyi Biotec introduced its innovative CliniMACS Prodigy Adherent Cell Culture System in July 2020. The recently implemented method has the ability to efficiently and automatically produce a wide range of cell types, including stem cells, on a large scale.

In addition, Terumo Corporation announced in October 2019 the introduction of a state-of-the-art system designed to expedite cell therapy production. The recently implemented technology has the ability to improve the manufacturing and distribution of gene and cell therapies.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.70% during the forecast period. The significant market expansion can be attributed to the increasing participation of enterprises in the research and development of cell treatments. The market expansion is due to the proliferation of numerous institutes and centers engaged in cell therapy production. Moreover, the market growth is driven by strong government support, the presence of important industry players, and strategic efforts to expand the market.

In June 2020, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. and Corning Incorporated's Life Sciences Division established a worldwide distribution agreement for their X-SERIES products. Artiva Biopharmaceuticals disclosed its plans to broaden its presence in the United States by establishing state-of-the-art research and development and a manufacturing facility specifically dedicated to cell treatments in August 2021.



The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market was valued at USD 745.12 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4,301.23 million by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on workflow, the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is divided into separation, expansion, apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation, and others.

The expansion segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.10% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is divided into stem cell therapy and non-stem cell therapy.

The non-stem cell therapy dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 22.10% over the forecast period.

Based on the scale, the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is bifurcated into precommercial/R&D scale manufacturing and commercial-scale manufacturing segments.

The precommercial/R&D scale manufacturing segment dominates the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.70% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.70% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Cytiva (Danaher), Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., Sartorius AG, Cellares, Inc., BioSpherix, Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, and Tomtec.



In June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased new mass spectrometry and chromatography instruments, software, and workflows that enable customers to unlock deeper analytical insights, improve productivity, and accelerate biological discovery. The company will highlight these innovations during the annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, from June 3-8, 2023, in Houston, Texas, in booth 700 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and the Hilton Americas-Houston Lanier Grand Ballroom A, B, C. In May 2023, Thermo Fisher, the world leader in serving science, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional) to enable and enhance the country's national research and innovation infrastructure and capability. This will create opportunities for direct engagements between the senior organizational levels, strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.



Separation

Expansion

Apheresis

Fill- Finish

Cryopreservation Others



Stem Cell Therapy Non-stem Cell Therapy



Pre-commercial/ R&D Scale Commercial Scale



North America



Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Segmentation By WorkflowBy TypeBy ScaleBy Regions