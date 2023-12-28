Hair Wigs And Extensions Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Wigs and extensions are artificial hair items used to conceal baldness and supplement existing hair. Hair wigs are utilized to provide coverage for portions of the head that have minimal or no hair, serving both functional and aesthetic purposes. Wigs are crafted using synthetic or human hair and incorporate filaments to ensure a snug fit on the wearer's head. They also provide full or frontal lace options. The synthetic fibers primarily utilized for wigs undergo chemical processes to imitate the appearance of dyed human hair.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for False Hair as a Beauty Accessory Drives the Global Market

Personal hygiene and cosmetic items have seen a surge in spending as income levels have risen. The improvement in living standards brought about by the increase in income levels encourages consumers to splurge on personal hygiene products. According to a number of behavioral research, people are more assured in their abilities and output on the job when they take the time to groom themselves. In 2017, the worldwide beauty market's second-largest segment, after skin care, was hair care, which accounted for 18% of the overall revenue.

Hair wigs and extensions are slowly making their imprint on the market, joining staples like oils, serums, and shampoos in the continued success of the hair care industry. Since hair wigs and extensions are more affordable than high-end hair goods and services and offer better outcomes than inexpensive hair products, they are purchased by consumers who pick medium-quality hair products. The need for hair wigs and extensions is driven by the ongoing desire to improve one's appearance, whether a man or a woman.

Growing Demand for Wigs in the Fashion and Entertainment Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A significant number of actors, actresses, and models have recently confessed to utilizing hair wigs. For example, Katy Perry publicly discarded her wig on Instagram, openly endorsing and promoting their utilization. Kylie Jenner donned a mermaid-inspired, lengthy purple wig for the Met Gala and later switched to a short, blonde fringe wig for another occasion. This market trend is noteworthy, as the act of celebrities openly wearing hair wigs indicates a rise in the number of individuals using wigs for non-utilitarian reasons.

The current surge in the popularity of hair wigs promotes acceptance and eradicates the negative perception associated with wearing them. Social media platforms such as Instagram also promote the acceptance of hair wigs in the beauty and fashion industries by challenging the traditional negative perceptions around their use. Driven by these causes, hair wigs are starting to challenge the stigma associated with artificial hair. Hair wigs are seeing remarkable growth chances as they transform into fashion items, statement pieces, and preferable options for permanent hair changes.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global hair wigs and extensions market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period. The United States holds a dominant position in this region's wig and hair extension markets. Manufacturers in the US have continually shown a high demand for human hair and synthetic fiber wigs and extensions. NCBI reports that hair loss affects 80% of men in North America. These individuals are reshaping how aging is seen by extending their working years and increasing their expenditures. North American consumers predominantly prefer hair extensions in the hair wigs and extensions sector. The fashion sector and customers of African ancestry mostly fuel the demand for hair extensions.



The global hair wigs and extensions market was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global hair wigs and extensions market is segmented into hair extensions, hair wigs, and toupee.

The hair extensions segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.71% over the forecast period.

Based on hair type, the global hair wigs and extensions market is divided into synthetic and human hair.

The human hair segment dominates the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 14.03% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global hair wigs and extensions market is bifurcated into individual consumers and the entertainment and fashion industry.

The individual consumers segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.35% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global hair wigs and extensions market is bifurcated into online channels and retail stores.

The online channel segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.73% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global hair wigs and extensions market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global hair wigs and extensions market are Godrej, Yinnuohair, Xuchang Shengtai, Xuchang Penghui, Racoon International, Klix Hair Extensions, Femme Hair & Beauty, Paula Young, Bohyme, Lord Hair, Great Lengths, Evergreen Product Group, Indique, India Hair International (IHI), and others.



In July 2023 , BELLAMI, the global leader in the billion-dollar hair extension industry, announced the introduction of BELLAMI Professional Hair Care, the first professional-grade hair extension care line for in-salon and at-home use. In March 2023 , Elfin Hair introduced its newest product: long afro wigs for African women. The wigs are manufactured from 100 percent human hair and feature the largest 13x4 HD transparent lace available.



Hair Extensions

Hair Wigs Toupee



Human Hair Synthetic Hair



Individual Consumers Entertainment and Fashion Industry



Online Channel RetailStore



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Hair Wigs and Extensions Market: Segmentation By Product TypeBy Hair TypeBy End-UserBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions