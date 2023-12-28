Alibaba Cloud Continues To Deliver Digital Transformation To Benefit A Wide Range Of Industries Across Asia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Customers from logistics, financial service, e-commerce and media boost business performance and deliver better customer experience through proven cloud-based technologies.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has continued to empower customers from a wide range of industries in Asia to enhance their business operations while deliver better user experience in 2023.

By collaborating with Alibaba Cloud, customers from various sectors covering logistics, financial service, e-commerce and media boost their operational efficiency, accelerate their business growth and make their businesses more sustainable through tapping into its proven technologies and solutions.

Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said,“We are excited to see that our cloud-based solutions have continued to empower a large range of businesses to benefit from digital transformation and sustainable development in 2023. As the leading cloud service provide in Asia, we will continue to be committed to support our customers to grow locally and expand globally, while working with our ecosystem partners to deliver even more benefits of cloud computing technologies to businesses in all industries and sizes.”

Responsive Real-time Supply Chain for Logistics:

In Japan, TSI Holdings, a leading apparel firm, has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to implement smart logistics solutions to digitalize its supply chain in Japan and overseas.

Through this initiative, TSI Holding is able to keep track of the inventory status in real time and make informed logistics decisions by implementing Alibaba Cloud's warehouse management system (“WMS”). By visualizing the transportation and inventory status and utilizing AI technology, the logistic solution is able to forecast the cargo shipping volume and therefore, enhance the inventory management efficiency.

Tsuyoshi Shimoji, President and Representative Director of TSI Holdings, said,“By using Alibaba Cloud's WMS, we were able to quickly build a logistics infrastructure that responds to the ever-changing global supply chain environment in just four months. By managing the Japanese and overseas supply chains in one framework, we can achieve smooth cargo delivery, reduce trade costs, and contribute to the reduction of related carbon footprints.”

Better User Experience for Banking:

In Indonesia, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN) has collaborated with Alibaba Cloud to strengthen its newest mobile banking application with cutting-edge cloud technology to increase business efficiency and provide a comfortable experience for customers in online transactions.

By implementing the leading protection technology pioneered by Alibaba Cloud, Bank BTN will benefit from a higher level of flexibility, efficiency and reliability, to make it easier for Bank BTN customers to carry out banking transactions safely and comfortably.

“Collaboration with Alibaba Cloud is an important step for Bank BTN to become an innovator in digital services, realizing digital transformation that is faster and more efficient in IT management and operations, by taking advantage of existing options in the market,” said Andi Nirwoto, IT & Digital Director of Bank BTN.

Enhanced App Performance with Super App for Financial Services:

In Malaysia, Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC), a statutory body fully owned by the Sabah State Government has extended its collaboration leveraging Alibaba Cloud's Enterprise Mobile Application Studio (EMAS) Superapp solution, a full-stack platform for building Super Apps and related ecosystems.

The solution has allowed SCC to consolidate all three applications – YONO Finance (SCC's core financing app), Sabah Pay, and YONOPay (consumers' e-wallet) – under this platform into a single mobile touchpoint, called YONO. This has effectively enabled SCC to reduce technical obstacles and speed up time-to-market for its Super App development, collaborate with third-party partners seamlessly to create mini-apps, and efficiently manage mini-app lifecycles at minimal cost through centralised app management.

George Taitim Tulas, CEO of SCC said:“We are committed to empowering users to stay ahead across the ever-changing financial landscape with Alibaba Cloud's proven technology. With Sabah Pay's success as our foundation, we're determined to take this partnership to new heights.”

Sustainable Operations for E-commerce:

Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert, a digital software-as-a-service solution, helps Synagie, a Singapore-based sustainable commerce solutions company, identify the sources of the carbon emissions from its daily business activities, calculate its carbon emissions and offer actionable optimization plans with recommendations that balance business growth and environmental impacts to reduce carbon emissions. Synagie has been certified Carbon Neutral for its business operations in FY2022.

Powered by Energy Expert, Synagie's Cloud Commerce Platform is able to categorize low-carbon products, identify carbon emission sources and conduct informed sustainability practices to reduce carbon emissions for hundreds of its brand customers and at the same time provide online carbon footprint modelling, calculations, accounting and carbon neutral certifications for all orders processed by Synagie.

Accelerated Decision Making for Broadcasting Industry:

In Hong Kong, Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), one of the world's largest commercial Chinese TV program producers, used Alibaba Cloud's database product PolarDB to enhance their data management and help scale their services as viewership increased.

Notably, PolarDB's rapid elasticity and large volume storage capacity supported automatic scaling during viewer traffic peaks, while PolarDB ability to sync data allowed TVB to engage in real-time data analysis to improve decision-making. At the same time, cloud-native elasticity and hot and cold data tiering capabilities help reduce usage costs by more than 20%.

About Alibaba Cloud:

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud () is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.