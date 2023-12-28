(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

World revenue for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market is forecast to surpass US$19.36 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth forecast through to 2034.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Advancements in technology are a significant driver for the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence market. The development of sophisticated detection systems, protective gear, and decontamination methods enhances the preparedness of military and civilian agencies against CBRN threats. For instance, innovations in sensor technologies have led to the creation of highly sensitive detectors capable of identifying trace amounts of hazardous substances, enabling rapid response during emergencies.

Increasing Terrorist Threats

The rising threats posed by terrorist organizations have intensified the demand for CBRN defence solutions globally. Terrorist groups' access to unconventional weapons has escalated concerns among nations, compelling them to invest in advanced detection, protection, and decontamination systems. Examples include attacks involving chemical agents, such as the 2013 Ghouta chemical attack in Syria, emphasizing the urgency to strengthen CBRN defence capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Growing Trend Towards Integrated CBRN Defense Systems

Advances in Technology Have Led to the Development of Smaller, More Portable CBRN Detection and Monitoring Devices The Adoption of Unmanned Systems for CBRN Defence has Been Increasing Rapidly

Market Restraining Factors



Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Can be Costly for Governments and Organizations

The High Costs Associated with Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Pose Challenges for Governments and Organizations Saturated Market in Developed Countries Restrain Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Simulated Training Environments are Increasingly Used to Prepare Responders for CBRN Incidents

Governments Worldwide are Increasing their Spending on CBRN Defense Solutions to Address the Growing Threats from CBRN Agents CBRN Detection Systems in to Smart City Infrastructure

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (CBRN) defence prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by End-User



Military Forces Homeland Security Forces

Market Segment by Type



CBRN Decontamination Systems

CBRN Detection Systems CBRN Protection Equipment

Market Segment by Decontamination Systems



Portable Decontamination Systems

Fixed Decontamination Facilities

Decontamination Agents and Solutions Other Decontamination Systems

Market Segment by Detection Systems



Chemical Detection Systems

Biological Detection Systems

Radiological Detection Systems

Nuclear Detection Systems Other Detection Systems

Market Segment by Protection Equipment



Gas Masks and Respirators

Chemical Protective Suits

Biological Protective Suits

Radiation Shielding

Decontamination Equipment Other Protection Equipment

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

Profiles of Key Players



Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd

Bruker Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

Environics Oy

Honeywell International Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NBC Sys

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Proengin

Rheinmetall AG

Smith's Group plc

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Textron Inc.

The Chemours Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In summary, the 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for end-user, type, decontamination systems, detection systems, protection equipment, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034.

For more information about this report visit

