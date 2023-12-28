(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
World revenue for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market is forecast to surpass US$19.36 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth forecast through to 2034.
Technological Advancements and Innovation
Advancements in technology are a significant driver for the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence market. The development of sophisticated detection systems, protective gear, and decontamination methods enhances the preparedness of military and civilian agencies against CBRN threats. For instance, innovations in sensor technologies have led to the creation of highly sensitive detectors capable of identifying trace amounts of hazardous substances, enabling rapid response during emergencies.
Increasing Terrorist Threats
The rising threats posed by terrorist organizations have intensified the demand for CBRN defence solutions globally. Terrorist groups' access to unconventional weapons has escalated concerns among nations, compelling them to invest in advanced detection, protection, and decontamination systems. Examples include attacks involving chemical agents, such as the 2013 Ghouta chemical attack in Syria, emphasizing the urgency to strengthen CBRN defence capabilities.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Growing Trend Towards Integrated CBRN Defense Systems Advances in Technology Have Led to the Development of Smaller, More Portable CBRN Detection and Monitoring Devices The Adoption of Unmanned Systems for CBRN Defence has Been Increasing Rapidly
Market Restraining Factors
Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Can be Costly for Governments and Organizations The High Costs Associated with Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Pose Challenges for Governments and Organizations Saturated Market in Developed Countries Restrain Market Growth
Market Opportunities
Simulated Training Environments are Increasingly Used to Prepare Responders for CBRN Incidents Governments Worldwide are Increasing their Spending on CBRN Defense Solutions to Address the Growing Threats from CBRN Agents CBRN Detection Systems in to Smart City Infrastructure
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (CBRN) defence prices and recent developments.
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by End-User
Military Forces Homeland Security Forces
Market Segment by Type
CBRN Decontamination Systems CBRN Detection Systems CBRN Protection Equipment
Market Segment by Decontamination Systems
Portable Decontamination Systems Fixed Decontamination Facilities Decontamination Agents and Solutions Other Decontamination Systems
Market Segment by Detection Systems
Chemical Detection Systems Biological Detection Systems Radiological Detection Systems Nuclear Detection Systems Other Detection Systems
Market Segment by Protection Equipment
Gas Masks and Respirators Chemical Protective Suits Biological Protective Suits Radiation Shielding Decontamination Equipment Other Protection Equipment
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.
Profiles of Key Players
Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd Bruker Corporation Elbit Systems Ltd Environics Oy Honeywell International Inc Lockheed Martin Corporation NBC Sys Northrop Grumman Corporation Proengin Rheinmetall AG Smith's Group plc Teledyne FLIR LLC Textron Inc. The Chemours Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
In summary, the 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for end-user, type, decontamination systems, detection systems, protection equipment, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN28122023003732001241ID1107665009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.