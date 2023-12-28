(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release December 28, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Dovre Group: Restructuring Finland /Change in Management

The change negotiations (published in a press release on November 16, 2023) have been concluded. Four (4) people are made redundant as a result of the restructuring actions decided following the conclusion of the change negotiations under Finnish Codetermination Act.

Due to the restructuring actions, Mr. Miko Olkkonen, Vice President Finland, will be leaving the Company on January 15, 2024.

“I would like to thank Miko for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future”, says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2022, the Group's net sales were EUR 203 million and its operating result was EUR 8.5 million. The Group's parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future.



