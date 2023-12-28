City Of Durango, CO, Transforms Zoning And Permitting Operations With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Durango is set to realize a significant improvement in its community development work.

WAUWATOSA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to modernize its approach to zoning and permitting, the City of Durango, CO, began searching for a more efficient, user-friendly solution. It found the answer in OpenGov , a leader in providing innovative and comprehensive software systems for local government.Known for unbeatable skiing and a historic narrow gauge railroad, the City of Durango was determined to improve transparency with residents on development timelines, while also speeding process times for permit applications. In its search for a system that could offer increased speed and uniformity in responses, the City was impressed by the capabilities of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , which had the flexibility and robust features it needed.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Durango is set to realize a significant improvement in its community development work. The software promises to alleviate the frustrations of both staff and the public by providing a streamlined, transparent process and reducing the influx of status inquiry calls and emails. Additionally, this change has the potential to make it easier for the public to apply for a permit and understand its status through every step of the process, fostering a more engaged and satisfied community.The City of Durango joins a growing list of public sector agencies leveraging OpenGov to modernize and improve operational processes. This partnership marks a significant step forward in Durango's commitment to providing efficient, transparent, and user-friendly services to its residents.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

