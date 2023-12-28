PLANTING PROFITS® PARTNERING With AG RETAILERS For 2024 CROP PLANNING PILOT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planting Profits unscrambles crop planning.

For retailers the service brings big benefits.

New way to grow your digital services helping your grower-customers save time, make more money, and find peace of mind...

- Gary SchneiderTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TUCSON, Arizona. DECEMBER 29, 2023 –Planting Profits® is partnering with ag retailers who want to help their customers evaluate their crop mix choices in a new way. To do this the company is giving dealers an opportunity to work with us delivering this new crop planning service.During planning season, growers are bombarded by the latest news from agronomists, retailers, marketing advisors, crop insurance agents, landowners, accountants, lenders, neighbors, TV, you name it...This service helps growers decide, how many acres of each crop to plant, and the set of broader management decisions that go with that. The company's service is upstream of decisions such as variety selection and other input choices and purchases. This service was developed to help growers before they show up at the dealership, when many are trying to nail down their crop mix without trepidation or regret. For growers, the service improves profitability, helps manage risk, and accounts for conservation practices.According to co-founder Gary Schneider, most row crop growers face two complex challenges which Planting Profits® aims to remedy.Challenge #1:“Unless a grower is in a set rotation, the grower likely has more crop-field choices than can be readily evaluated. The number of crop combinations increases geometrically as the number of fields and crop choices increase – even for corn-soybean growers. Until now, growers had no way of knowing if they've found the most profitable or best combination of crops/fields/acres.”Challenge #2:“Crop choices lead to a multitude of other decisions. It's impossible for anyone to hold all of the variables in one's head. There's no digital tool and planning framework that can analyze all of this. Traditionally most crop planning is done in a serial fashion. Pick a crop. Assign acreage. Go through a cascading set of this means that. Then on to the next crop. This approach may help a grower retain their sanity, but it oft leads to less profitability, unnecessary risk, and unrealized conservation opportunities.Schneider says,“Planting Profits addresses these two challenges with a new approach to crop planning and a new toolset. It includes evaluating a broader set of management decisions that are part of deciding a crop mix. It shows how a decision in one part of the operation affects other decisions and ultimately profit and loss.Planting Profits® is used before field maps get colored. Before crop-specific field activities get started. Before varieties get selected. And before orders get taken. According to Schneider, Planting Profits® approach is always grounded in starting with the grower's planting intentions.This software should be a great advisory tool for progressive retailers – an opportunity for retailers to take their digital service offerings to the next level. Planting Profits® can link to ordering systems and recordkeeping software but this is not necessary. It can be a stand-alone service.Schneider presents this use case,“A customer shows up wanting to talk about their crop mix before shopping for inputs or placing orders. Ask a couple questions. Input some crop information into Planting Profits®. Then in less than 60 seconds you can show the customer their most profitable mix of crops/fields/acres.”To wrap up Schneider says,“There's no other digital tool in the World that can do what Planting Profits® does. There's immediate ROI for growers. Our first channel partners are retailers. In this new year help us help you, help your customers.”For more information on the 2024 retail partners pilot program contact Gary Schneider, (970.420.1656) ... .About Planting Profits®Planting Profits® LLC provides tools, training and advisory service that help farmers with their crop-planning. We integrate with other solutions to improve customer experience. Planting Profits® saves farmers time, makes farmers money, and gives farmers peace of mind. Here is a link to a sneak peek , or check out the training library, or catch a webinar.For More InformationFor more information email us at ..., or visit , or call 970.420.1656.

